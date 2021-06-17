Leitz Phone 1: Leica branded phone exclusive to Japan. Leica unveiled its first smartphone with its own brand in Japan. The phone, which was released with the country’s famous telecom operator, is called Leitz Phone 1. It is worth noting that the technical specifications of the phone are exactly the same as the Sharp Aquos R6, which is only sold in Japan

The difference between the Leitz Phone 1 and the Aquos R6 is at the design level. Leica’s phone has a round camera island. In addition, the Leica brand lens cap is also included in the system.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IGZO OLED display. The adaptive refresh rate of the screen with a resolution of 2730 x 1260 pixels is 140 Hz. The Leitz Phone 1 has a large 1-inch camera sensor on the back. The aperture of the 20-megapixel sensor is f/1.9 and the focal length is 19 millimeters. The front camera resolution of the phone is 12.6 megapixels.

At the heart of the Leitz Phone 1 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This processor is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Leica’s custom user interface completes the Android 11 operating system. The phone, which has an IP68 durability certificate, provides the energy it needs with a 5000 mAh battery.

The Leica Leitz Phone will go on pre-sale in Japan tomorrow for a price of 187,920 yen.