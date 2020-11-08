Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice, Analysis

We analyze the continuation of the modern adventures of the flirt Larry Laffer, a living story of adventure games. A cool game full of spicy humor.

At the end of 2018, the long-suffering followers of the graphic adventure genre took away some of the greatest joys in recent times. Surprisingly, without prior notice, we find a new installment of the mythical and long-awaited saga of adventure games Leisure Suit Larry, one of the great icons of the golden age of the genre. Despite the shocking physical changes of the protagonist, and an update of the somewhat stale and macho message of the series to leave these elements behind, Wet Dreams Don t Dry retained the charm of the saga and turned out to be a great graphic adventure that recovered what best of the classic flavor of the genre, for the good and to a lesser extent also for the bad, as we commented in his analysis. The saga, which lasted between 1987 and 1996 (we tried to forget the unfortunate spin-offs of 2004 and 2009 …), returned to offer us one of the best modern graphic adventures, in a title that completely conquered us.

Two years later, and again taking us completely by surprise (we knew absolutely nothing about him until practically a month ago), the German studio CrazyBunch brings us the direct continuation of his first foray with our favorite flirt, this Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice , which we liked as much or more than its predecessor, despite, yes, offering a totally continuous proposal that almost nothing has changed or evolved with respect to that one. Starting immediately after the events of the previous title, we find ourselves again with a totally classic graphic adventure, intended for an adult audience due to its continuous sexual references (although it never shows anything explicit), which overflows spicy and uploaded humor of tone and that offers us a charismatic protagonist who tries to leave behind all those archaic and out of place clichés that he suffered in the already distant 90s.

Despite being a direct continuation of Wet Dreams Don t Dry and starting immediately after the events of that one, it is not necessary to have played that title to enjoy it, although we strongly recommend that you do so if you have not tried it already, since it is of one of our favorite modern graphic adventures and it will allow you to better understand the title that concerns us today. Given how well the formula worked, CrazyBunch has hardly changed anything, to offer us a longer adventure than the previous one, but that is playable and visually similar to this. Few graphic adventures launched in recent years have left us with such a classic flavor as these two modern forays from good old Larry have, and the truth is that they are two games that we love. Of course, they are quite challenging and use that crazy logic that so many headaches originated in various exponents of the genre at the time.



