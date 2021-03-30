Leica, created by Jony Ive, goes to auction for $ 300,000

A Leica digital camera designed by Jony Ive, a designer who left Apple in 2019, will be auctioned in June for values ​​that are expected to reach $ 300,000 (about R $ 1.7 million in direct conversion). The piece is a prototype in an aluminum body and is equipped with the ASPH Apo-Summicron lens.

For those who do not know, the German brand Leica is one of the main cameras in the world. Due to its quality and exclusivity, the company usually sells expensive and highly desired equipment, mainly by professionals.

In addition to Ive, the item that goes to auction was designed by Marc Newson, one of the most awarded designers in recent years. Among his works are the Apple Watch and the Beretta shotgun model 486, from 2014.

The pair of professionals worked together on the project that ended up producing only one model of the machine. In 2013, the exclusive product was sold for US $ 1.8 million (about R $ 10.4 million at the current price).

Millionaire auction

In the current auction, which is being conducted by the company Leitz, which specializes in old cameras, the initial bids are more than US $ 100 thousand (about R $ 576 thousand in the current quote) and the expectation is that they will reach US $ 300 thousand over time. According to the company, the prototype is very similar to the final version and shows pre-launch stages.

The object is classified with a B + rating, which is equivalent to a “very good” condition. It is not specified on the auction page, however, if the camera is functional. For this reason, an excerpt from the ad says that rarity is “a beautiful piece of design and a very special opportunity for collectors”.