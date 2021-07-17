Lei Jun gave himself away in his Weibo posts. Successful business person Lei Jun became the agenda with the phone he used.

Very interesting days await Xiaomi fans. After years, the company is finally bringing back the Mi MIX series phones. As the expected release date of the phone approaches, new leaks and information continue to come. The latest development came about because of the company’s CEO, Lei Jun himself.

Lei Jun, who was named the best CEO of China by Forbes magazine the other day, went to Weibo, known as China’s Twitter, to celebrate this success. The successful businessman, who posted some messages here, attracted attention with the device he used. Before today, Lei Jun Weibo posts were from Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro. But today’s posts were shared from an unidentified smartphone.

Is Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun using Mi MIX 4?

Lei Jun, who shared his posts with Mi 11 Pro until July 14, was using the company’s best phone. However, as of July 16, messages began to come from a mysterious Xiaomi model. This event has led to many allegations. While some fans claimed that the mysterious phone is the Mi 12, some pointed to the upcoming Mi MIX 4, which is expected to be released soon.

Considering that MIX 4 will be released in August, the second option seems much more likely. The phone, which is expected to be a full flagship, will come with a frameless screen as the signature of the series. It is also rumored that the company will use the under-screen selfie camera for the first time on this device. According to reports, the display panel Xiaomi will use will come from Huaxing Optoelectronics.

Among other expected features, it will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. It will also use a 5000mAh battery and support 120W fast charging (wired). The phone, which also has wireless charging technology, will break a record here with 70W. All remaining features will be introduced by Lei Jun himself at the launch in August.