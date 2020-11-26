Lei Jun Announces Why The Company’s Name Is Xiaomi

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun explained where the name “Xiaomi” came from and stated that the name is not important to the value the brand reached. According to Jun, what matters is not the name, but the technology and the products that the company has for sale.

It is possible to say that there has been an undeniable rise of Chinese brands especially in the smartphone market in the last few years. However, although the sales and popularity of Chinese brands are increasing, users in western countries still have difficulty in pronouncing the names of the brands.

Although Xiaomi is a 10-year-old company that we can call young, it has managed to be among the mentioned players in the smartphone market. Well, have you ever wondered what the word “Xiaomi” means? Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, who met with some entrepreneurs recently, shared the answer to this question.

According to the information reported, the founders, while looking for a name for the brand whose name was not known at that time, suggested the names “Red Star”, “Red Pepper” and “Black Rice” in Turkish. Finally, when he offered to call the company’s name Rice (“Mi” in Chinese), investor Liu Qin said, “The Internet is inherently evasive.” He suggested that the company’s name be Xiaomi, and this proposal was accepted.

Speaking about the value that the name “Xiaomi” adds to the brand, CEO Lei Jun said that if a company does not have good products and does not care about user experience, it does not matter what the name is; expressed.



