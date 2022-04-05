Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: The Best Star Wars Game…

I really love Star Wars. Since the movies first stirred my imagination, I’ve spent too much money on this franchise, buying up games, books, comics and Lego sets. So, understand, what I’m going to say comes from pure love and care: “Star Wars” is really stupid and stupid. And that’s why it’s always nice when Lucasfilm and Disney allow creative partners to have fun with the franchise.

This is exactly what the wonderful Lego Star Wars games have done in the past, and with great success. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the newest game in the series, continues this tradition of fun with all the space wizards and talking puppets, but now does it on a scale never seen before. The end result: One of the best Star Wars games ever created.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a game that is something more than even its clumsy game, was created by the guys from TT Games. Before I tell you how much I liked it, I want to mention that I would be happy to wait another six months or more for this game, even after all the delays, if it could save the developers from collapse.

As Polygon reported earlier this year, this latest Lego game was created by a team that allegedly had to put up with an unhealthy, stressful workload and whose concerns were often ignored by management. It’s easy to look at such a cute and silly game and just assume that it was made in a happy, music-filled candy factory, where all the workers are laughing, replaying each other, creating branded jokes of the series. But that’s not quite true, and while I don’t think people should be punished for enjoying this game, I also appreciate and respect the people who decide not to play it. This is a shitty situation that TT Games should avoid in the future for the sake of its own developers.

If you decide to play the “Skywalker Saga”, you will find that it is a giant game. It covers all nine films, from “The Hidden Menace” to “Skywalker. Each episode includes five levels and lots of open-world action between each large set, with most episodes taking about two to three hours if you’re not distracted by all the collectibles and hidden puzzles.