LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Succumbs To The Dark Side In Its New Trailer

LEGO Star Wars: The new video stars the very bad guys from the galactic saga, but always with LEGO humour. Darkness Rises is the new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the ambitious new title developed by TT Games and published by Warner Bros. Games. The villains of the three main trilogies are the big stars of the video, tempting us towards the dark side of the Force. Of course, this time with the casual touch of LEGO pieces. You can see it in the header of this news.

It is an extensive review of the hosts of the dark side of the Force, in whose shadow hides the always sibylline, treacherous (and with more lives than a cat) of Sheev Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious or simply the emperor. Some of his puppets are not missing, such as Darth Tyranus (Count Dooku) or Darth Maul. Next on the list is Darth Vader, who served the Galactic Empire until just before his death.

More and more villains, the darkness does not stop!

Among the other villains is the most cowardly of them all, General Grievous, who fought on the Separatist side as one of Sidious’ pawns. The Book of Boba Fett series made it clear that the former bounty hunter no longer orbits exactly on the bad side, but in the past he served characters like Jabba the Hutt or Darth Vader himself. In addition, he is a daimyo of a criminal empire, although this will not appear in the game because there is no story content from this series (there are characters from The Mandalorian).

In the aftermath, in addition to Palpatine himself, Kylo Ren or Supreme Leader Snoke are some of those who try to turn off the light, and in the case of young Ben Solo, the pockets of light that still remain in his body.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is due out on April 5 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. The first actors who will voice characters in its English version have already been confirmed.