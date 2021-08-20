LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Signals: New Gameplay at Gamescom Opening Night Live

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be one of the games that will participate in Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 25. Give signals again.Star Wars fans can’t miss Gamescom Opening Night Live. During the gala we will see a new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the new installment from TT Games that still has no release date. You will be able to see the new material on August 25 from 20:00 CEST.

This installment will collect the events of the nine films, from the original trilogy to the last seen on the big screen. We can embody the LEGO figures of Luke, Rey, Finn, Darth Vader and Kylo Ren, among others. Announced in 2019, it was scheduled to hit the market 12 months ago. The health situation has delayed the project until a date that has not yet transpired. Will it be at Gamescom 2021 when we find out? We will see. What we do know is that it targets PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

What time is Gamescom Opening Night Live in Spain, Latin America and the United States?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 8:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 3:00 p.m.

Chile: at 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 1:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 12:00 hours

Cuba: at 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 1:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 12:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 2:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 11:00 am

Guatemala: at 12:00 hours

Honduras: at 12:00

Mexico: at 1:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 12:00 hours

Panama: at 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Peru: at 1:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 2:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.