LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Reveals Its Cast Of Voice Actors

LEGO Star Wars: Some performers from the movies are back, like Anthony Daniels (C3PO) or Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian). The next galactic video game is made up of LEGO bricks. Warner Bros. Games and Lucasfilm are preparing to release TT Games’ new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a title that will span all three film trilogies and feature some of the original cast from the films and other products. In fact, part of the main cast has just been confirmed.

Anthony Daniels, C3PO in the cinematic adventures, will repeat once again. We will also hear again from Billy Dee Williams, the interpreter of Lando Calrissian both in the classic trilogy and in the sequels.

The voices of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker will not be those of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. Instead, the chosen actors are the ones who brought these characters to life in The Clone Wars animated series, that is, James Arnold Taylor and Matt Lanter (who by the way, appeared in an episode of the first season of The Mandalorian) .

More characters: Dooku, Grievous, Palpatine, Maul…

The late Christopher Lee played Count Dooku in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, as well as in the animated film The Clone Wars (the pilot for the series). He was replaced by Corey Burton, who is the person chosen for the role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. He also played Cad Bane in the animated series and in The Book of Boba Fett.

Tom Kane becomes Qui-Gon Jinn and Yoda, while Matthew Wood returns as the evil General Grievous. Sam Witwer, who already gave voice to Emperor Palpatine in The Clone Wars, Rebels and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (in addition to being the protagonist, Starkiller), will adopt a double role, because he was also Darth Maul in the animated series. . He returns in both roles.

In the absence of knowing the rest of the cast, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will tour the galaxy starting April 5 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch. FreeGameTips has already had the opportunity to try some levels, so we invite you to read the first impressions.