LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Prints. A Galaxy In Pieces

LEGO Star Wars: TT Games designs its most ambitious video game without losing its essence and with an adventure that encompasses three trilogies. After years of waiting, Warner Bros., TT Games and Lucasfilm are ready to release LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a product that was to be released shortly after the release of Episode IX, but has been delayed several times since. . One of the reasons why the development has been more complex is because of the amount of content, but also because the graphics engine has been renewed and a step forward has been taken in almost all aspects, all without losing an iota of the LEGO essence that characterizes it. At FreeGameTips we have had the opportunity to try some of the levels and we tell you everything you need to know about the game.

Although the title includes stories that have already been told in previous products, this video game is completely new. Includes the classic trilogy (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi), the prequels (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith) and the sequels (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker). Players can choose which trilogy they want to start with, so we didn’t find any barriers in that regard. Then, the levels are unlocked as we overcome phases.

Revamped combat system

Our game starts in Episode IV, exactly like the movie. The Galactic Empire, led by Darth Vader, boards a ship that claims to operate on a diplomatic mission. However, the Sith Lord knows perfectly well that the rebels hide the plans for the Death Star inside. After several sequences in which Vader does his thing, always with the lighthearted tone of LEGO, we take control of Princess Leia Organa.

The first changes are obvious: graphically it is the roundest LEGO product, the figures have gained in detail and the settings look better than ever. The camera angle has been modified to better adapt to the gameplay changes implemented: if we have a blaster, as in the case of Leia, we can seek cover on walls and lean out to shoot more safely. This time, depending on which part of the body we hit, the enemy’s reaction is different. For example, shooting a stormtrooper in the head can cause his helmet to fly into the air.

The handling of remote weapons is simple but effective, we are guided through a peephole, which indicates the part of the body that we are going to shoot. To this we must add that different archetypes of enemies are added, each with its specific characteristics and abilities.

The developer has also introduced melee combat, which is based on a fairly simple button combination system, although the result is satisfactory. It is designed to prevent the player from repeatedly pressing the same button, so different patterns need to be used. On the other hand, the Jedi make use of lightsabers, which gives them a different fighting style that allows us to use various combos. To all this we must add the QTE and the weapons that are scattered around the stage and that we can assemble quickly and on the ground.