LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Already Gold, Its Development Has Culminated

LEGO Star Wars: After numerous problems in its development, the game that reviews all the main films is ready to be released. The three main Star Wars trilogies focus on the Skywalker family. Anakin Skywalker as a slave, as a Jedi, as fallen to the dark side. Then, the redemption thanks to his son Luke. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will revisit all of those events in a brand new video game. After a stormy development, the Traveler’s Tales studio has confirmed that it is finished.

“LEGO Star Wars is Gold”, they have posted on Twitter. “Many congratulations to the team for the galactic work they have done on the game. Fun fact: when a game is gold it means that it is ready for distribution”. The product, however, still has some way to go, since it will not be marketed until next April.

A new game and different from the previous ones

It should be noted that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is an unprecedented proposal, although the adaptations of the prequels, the original trilogy and The Force Awakens were made in the past. The studio has worked with a new graphics engine, which has provided the characters and settings with more detail. From Warner Bros. Games they assure that it is the “most ambitious” LEGO experience that has been made to date.

The ingredients are the same. In other words, well-known stories are captured on the screen, but always with the touch of humor characteristic of LEGO. The experience is enhanced by a renewed third-person perspective, as well as never-before-seen combat mechanics, whisper mode, etc.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released on April 5 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The Deluxe Edition in physical format will come with an exclusive miniature figure, which will star Luke Skywalker and will include the blue milk that he drinks on the family farm during the first minutes of A New Hope.