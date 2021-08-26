LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gets Awesome Trailer and Release Date

After a long time without news, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga won a new trailer during Gamescom 2021 with many new features, showing some open world elements and several moments from the entire saga of the movies. In addition, the game gained a launch window: American Spring 2022 (March to June).

In the video, we see that the graphics of the franchise have evolved a lot and are very good, something that can justify the several postponements that the title has received so far. Check out the trailer:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga arrives between March and June 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch.