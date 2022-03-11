LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Explores The Creation Of The Galaxy In A Video

LEGO Star Wars: TT Games explains how they have built the world and how they have applied some novelties such as weather effects. Three trilogies, nine movies and a whole galaxy to go… but with a slightly more casual look than usual. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is about to hit the market and Warner Bros. Games, TT Games and Lucasfilm Games continue to work on offering their vision for the project. The studio has released a behind-the-scenes video focused on the construction of the galaxy far, far away. You can see it below.

The developers emphasize that this huge world has been designed with the intention of truly looking like a cohesive galaxy, where the player can make use of their freedom to enjoy content that is as vast as it is fun. TT Games has unraveled the creative process through the iconic locations of the saga created by George Lucas.

The video also shows the work that has been involved in adding weather effects or the implementation of different colors for the sky, all in order to “grab the attention” of each detail. The developer has used a new graphics engine, so we are dealing with a product that takes a step forward in terms of its audiovisual aspect.

Planets and characters of all kinds

Among the planets that we can visit are Naboo, Mustafar, Endor, Tatooine or the Cloud City of Bespin, the station in which Han Solo, Chewie and Leia are betrayed and sold by Lando, although he later redeems himself by becoming a general of the Rebellion. If we talk about playable characters (more than 300), we can even control Mama the Hutt, Yaddle or the endearing Babu Frik. The protagonists have room for improvement thanks to a progression system based on bricks, a currency that is used to improve Force abilities and blaster power, among other attributes.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released on April 5 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.