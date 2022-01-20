LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Confirms Its Release Date In A New Trailer

LEGO Star Wars: Lucasfilm Games confirms the definitive release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is closer than we thought. Lucasfilm Games has confirmed that the new installment of TT Games will be marketed from April 5, 2022. The “greatest LEGO Star Wars game ever made” will debut on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Switch. You can see his latest trailer at the head of this news.

The Skywalker Saga, a journey through all nine episodes

Danish blocks will bring the entire main arc of Star Wars to life on the big screen, from the prequels to the latest trilogy. “Travel through hyperspace and explore over 20 unlockable planets, and experience exciting gameplay from lightsaber attacks to space combat. Players will be able to unlock and select more than 300 characters, the most in a LEGO Star Wars game.

The previous installments of TT Games on the Star Wars universe are not taken into account in this installment, that is, we will not see the episodes already developed in remastered format. All content has been built from scratch to form a new video game.

Luke, Rey, Finn, Darth Vader, and Kylo Ren are just a few of the characters you’ll be able to play as throughout the levels. And it is that the journey of the project has not been easy precisely. Announced in 2019, it was scheduled to arrive sometime in 2020. The health situation delayed the project indefinitely. We learned news in the latest edition of Summer Game Fest; since then, silence until today: its launch is approaching.