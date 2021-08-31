LEGO Star Wars Battles Will Come Exclusively to Apple Arcade

Those who enjoy the games available on the Apple Arcade service will have one more option to enjoy soon: LEGO Star Wars Battles, which promises real-time one-on-one battles and is scheduled to arrive sometime in the next few weeks.

The title was developed by TT Games Brighton and allows players to mix and match characters and vehicles from all eras of the Star Wars galaxy to create the best squads. In addition, you need to use varied strategies to build towers and defend them while trying to destabilize the opposing side in confrontations in areas based on places like Naboo, Hoth and others.

“Our team has been working to offer players a brand new and totally original LEGO Star Wars experience, exclusive to Apple Arcade. Battles is a fun and fast-paced game that combines eye-popping visuals and real-time multiplayer matches and the charm of LEGO Star Wars,” commented Jason Avent, head of studio at TT Games Brighton.