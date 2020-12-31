LEGO images may reveal plot from Marvel movie

The plot and visuals of The Eternals’ characters may have been revealed in a LEGO leak based on the Marvel figures. In this case, Twitter user @RealBrickPal brought four images of sets that deliver possible details about the film’s events. They are from a Canadian presentation catalog and bring the likely look of the heroes and predominantly of the antagonists, the Deviants.

The first group of toys, called “Eternals’ Aerial Assault”, will consist of 133 pieces, whose characters include Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Sprite (Lia McHugh) in a scenario of fighting against a winged Deviant – the latter with no name defined. In sequence, the 197-piece set “Deviant Ambush!” Features Thena (Angelina Jolie), Gilgamesh (Don Lee) and Makarri (Lauren Ridloff) facing another villain.

The third kit, described as “In Arishem’s Shadow”, draws more attention, as it highlights the presence of the leader of the Celestials, in addition to the figures of Ajak (Salma Hayek), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Ikaris, Sersi (Gemma Chan) and a Deviant.

The latter, named as “Rise of the Domo”, has the appeal of being the largest group in the line, as it has 1,040 pieces. It also brings a change between the possible cinematic adaptation and the original material: the Dome here refers to a spaceship used by the Eternals, and not a character from the comics. In addition to the heroes already on the other sets, the version is composed by Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) in battle against two creatures.

However, toy manufacturers and other types of merchandising have licenses from several Marvel characters, and can take creative freedom to compose their products. Thus, the leaked images do not necessarily represent the events of the future production.

In previous disclosures, details of the heroes’ visuals were also revealed, accompanied by a brief description about Hasbro toys (Marvel Legends line), in particular Ikaris and Gilgamesh.



