LEGO From Horizon Forbidden West Has Neck And Aloy Doll

LEGO: One of the most anticipated releases of the month, Horizon Forbidden West has gained a new collectible as part of a partnership between Guerilla Games and LEGO.

The collectible based on the game highlights the Tallneck (or Pescoção, in the Brazilian Portuguese version), one of the main species of robotic creatures in the game’s universe.

Naturally peaceful, they can be climbed and invaded: by accessing the server in the head region, you gain access to information and map expansions.

The robot figure is 34 cm tall and, including the decorated base, is 21 cm long.