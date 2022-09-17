LEGO Brick tales Release Date Announced

The release date of the LEGO Bricktales adventure puzzle has been announced. Unveiled in March, LEGO Bricktales is the next project to combine LEGO brick construction with new inventive storytelling mechanics. In LEGO Bricktales, players will explore five different unique biomes made from LEGO and use LEGO designs of their own making to advance. LEGO fans won’t have to wait long either, as the release date of LEGO Bricktales is surprisingly close.

The adventure puzzle game continues to be actively developed by ClockStone Studio, known for its work on Bridge Constructor. Bridge Constructor was released back in 2013, and ClockStone has spent years since developing almost annual DLC releases for it, including major license bindings to Valve’s Portal and The Walking Dead. ClockStone moves on to an exciting LEGO project with great potential, based on the studio’s experience in physics and game mechanics of construction.

As for when LEGO fans will be able to get their hands on LEGO Bricktales, the publisher of Thunderful has confirmed that the adventure puzzle will be released on October 12. In less than a month, LEGO fans will be able to pick up and play LEGO Bricktales on all major platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Those who want to try LEGO Bricktales before October 12 can download the demo right now.

As noted earlier, there will be five different biomes in LEGO Bricktales. In these biomes, players will be able to solve a variety of puzzles, as well as collect a “bunch” of items and unlocks. This includes new cosmetics for LEGO players’ minifigures, as well as new sets of brick colors that can be used in the LEGO Bricktales sandbox mode. A sandbox for each area opens after construction is completed, where players assemble LEGO devices to solve puzzles.

Looking at LEGO Bricktales, some might associate it with LEGO Builder’s Journey 2019. It also allowed players to create LEGO designs in the game while going through a unique story. However, there is no connection between the two projects, and LEGO Bricktales has much more room for construction and storytelling.

Overall, the more LEGO games the digital LEGO build experience offers, the better. There’s a reason creative games like Minecraft and Terraria have been so successful. LEGO Bricktales, like LEGO Builder’s Journey, are relatively small projects, but offer exciting ideas. LEGO fans will soon be able to see for sure whether LEGO Bricktales lives up to expectations.

LEGO Bricktales is released on October 12 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.