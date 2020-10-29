Legion Gaming Phone Pro Transparent Edition introduced

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro Transparent Edition, which will attract attention among the smartphones developed for the game, has been introduced and its features have been announced. The transparent version of the Lenovo Legion Pro model, which previously met with users, will try to impress users in terms of appearance. The model was unveiled at the 2020 Lenovo Innovation and Technology Conference.

With the transparent design of the model, it is possible to examine the details of the hardware. This can be in the first place in the preference of users who are interested in hardware and technology. On the other hand, the fact that the model is game-oriented was also an important factor in having a different design.

Legion Gaming Phone Pro Transparent Edition features

When we look at the features of the model, the AMOLED screen with a size of 6.65 inches welcomes us. The model, which has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, provides a great advantage to gamers in games. The screen, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2340, has a pixel density of 388 ppi.

The model has one of the most powerful processors in terms of hardware. Among the Legion Gaming Phone Pro Transparent Edition features, Qualcomm production Snapdragon 865 Plus shows itself. This processor can also go up to 3.1 GHz. This processor, which has a 7 nm fabrication process, has Kyro 585 cores and Adreno 650 GPU unit.

The model has 128 GB of storage with 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage with 16 GB of RAM. UFS 3.1 technology shows itself in storage.

The model has 2 rear cameras. The main camera has a resolution of 64 Megapixels and an aperture of f / 1.9. The ultra wide angle camera has a resolution of 8 Megapixels. On the front is a 20 Megapixel camera. 4K 30FPS video can be recorded with the rear camera.

The model has a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh. The model with 90W fast charging support can be charged in 30 minutes. There was no announcement about when the model will go on sale.



