Legends Pokémon Arceus: These Are The Notes In National And International Media

Pokémon Arceus: The game has been released in the press with a remarkably high average on Metacritic, but there is still no analysis to come out. Pokemon Legends Arceus is finally here. The game developed by Gamefreak exclusively for Nintendo Switch redefines some of the classic concepts of the saga and integrates them into a story that seethes through legends. Long before we visited Sinnoh for the first time, players have been able to discover the best kept secrets of these endearing creatures. At the time of writing this news, The Pokémon Company’s work has an average of 86/100 on Metacritic, so everything seems to indicate that it has met expectations in general.

Arceus Pokemon Legends Notes

