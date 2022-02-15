Legends Pokémon Arceus Debuts Leader In Spain: The Best Seller In January

Legends Pokémon Arceus: AEVI reveals the complete list of best-selling video games in Spain in physical format during the first month of the year. Pokémon sweeps with record numbers. Legends Pokémon Arceus has become the best-selling video game in physical format in Spain during the month of January 2022. Despite going on sale on January 28, thus computing only four calendar days in the report, the Association Española de Videojuegos (AEVI) and Games Sales Data (GSD) have confirmed that Game Freak’s new video game for Nintendo Switch is the market leader in our country.

Pokémon Legends Arceus leads a ranking dominated by Nintendo Switch

The ranking leaves us with a Top-10 full of Nintendo Switch titles; all except FIFA 22, F1 2021 and Grand Theft Auto V in its version for PlayStation 4. These were the ten best-selling titles in physical format during last January in Spain.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo Switch)

FIFA 22 (PS4)

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

FIFA 22 (Nintendo Switch)

Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)

F1 2021 (PS4)

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo Switch)