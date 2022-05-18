Legends Of Tomorrow: What We Really Suspect About Brandon Routh’s Exit

Premiering in January 2016, Legends of Tomorrow is a spin-off of the iconic DC superhero shows that ruled The CW at the time of their debut, Arrow and The Flash. As we know, “Arrow” stars Stephen Amell as vigilante archer Oliver Queen. The series is the beginning of what was then appropriately named the “Arrowverse,” an extended television universe encompassing all DC-related shows, including “Supergirl,” “Batwoman,” and “Black Lightning.”

Throughout multiple seasons of “Arrow” and “The Flash,” a multitude of heroes and villains have appeared, including Deathstroke (Manu Bennett), Black Canary (Katie Cassidy, then Juliana Harkavy), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Batwoman (Ruby Rose, then Javicia Leslie), Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale), Firestorm (he played Robbie Amell, Franz Drameh, and Victor Joseph Garber, respectively), and, of course, The Atom (Brandon Routh).

According to Legends of Tomorrow producers Phil Klemmer, Grianne Godfree and Keto Shimizu, the decision to have Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford leave the Waverider and continue their lives elsewhere was entirely creative. In an August 2019 Deadline report, the three producers noted that many of the main characters in the Arrowverse, and Legends of Tomorrow specifically, have storylines that naturally come to an end, leading to what appears to be a proper exit. of the show.

This reason makes sense, as many long-running TV shows, especially superhero shows, eventually run out of ideas to further challenge the characters and storylines, creating a necessary outlet to open the door to other ideas. .

The producers also made sure to note their and many fans’ love and appreciation for Brandon Routh and his work on the show as Ray Palmer, though they felt it was an appropriate time for his character to make an exit.

“As one of the founders of ‘Legends of Tomorrow,’ Brandon is extremely loved by the fans and everyone on the show.”

And they continued to express optimism at the possibility of Ray’s return to the Arrowverse.

“We love these characters and look forward to speaking with them in future seasons, to see how life outside the ship has transformed them for better or worse.”

Although the creative decision was noted by the producers of Legends of Tomorrow in 2019, in an interview from early March 2020, Brandon Routh discussed leaving the “Arrowverse” series, noting that the full exit “wasn’t handled well.”