Legends of Tomorrow: The world surprised by the sad goodbye of The CW series

Legends of Tomorrow will not be returning for an eighth season as the showrunner has officially confirmed the ending of the Arrowverse drama. It’s been a different year for viewers of The CW shows, particularly the Arrowverse.

The CW has traditionally given early renewals to most of its series at the start of each new year, usually in late January or early February. However, 2022 became a different story due to The CW being up for sale as WarnerMedia and Paramount look to sell it.

Due to the network reorganization, The CW was delayed in its renewals and cancellations for the 2022-2023 television season. For Legends of Tomorrow, the seventh season concluded in March, with a 13-episode run, along with season 3 of Batwoman. Both of the Arrowverse dramas ended up landing in bubble status, meaning there was a chance that either of them could be cancelled.

After waiting over a month, Legends of Tomorrow has been officially canceled after seven seasons. Keto Shimizu, who is one of the showrunners and executive producers, broke the news today on Twitter, thanking everyone involved with the series. The Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room also made a heartfelt tweet, thanking fans for their support over the years.

Reports about Legends of Tomorrow being in the bubble first surfaced in early March when the status of the various Arrowverse shows began to emerge. While The Flash and Superman & Lois were deemed safe for renewals, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman were at risk of being dropped from the 2022-2023 TV season slate.

Season 8 of Legends of Tomorrow would have featured Donald Faison’s Booster Gold as a series regular if The CW had brought him back. The Legends of Tomorrow news came on the same day that Batwoman was also officially cancelled.