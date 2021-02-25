Legends of Tomorrow: The CW announces premiere

The CW announced its spring 2021 schedule in the United States with the premiere of two new series and the return of some of its main programs, however, the new grid has the absence of some series that are very popular with the public, such as Riverdale.

The broadcaster has released the debut date for the Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah reboot, which will hit TV starting in April and June, respectively.

Nancy Drew is scheduled to return in early April, while the series involving DC superheroes, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman, will air on May 2.

Charmed and Dynasty also return in May. In The Dark and All American only return in June.

Check out the complete schedule of The CW with the returns and premieres of the new series. Remembering that the times are for US TV:

Wednesday, April 7

20:00 – Kung Fu (Series Premiere)

21:00 – Nancy Drew (New Episode)

Friday, April 30

8:00 pm – World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling (Special)

9:00 pm – Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Episode Reprise)

Sunday, May 2

8:00 pm – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season Premiere)

9:00 pm – Batwoman (Season Return)

Friday, May 7

8:00 pm – Charmed (Season Return)

9:00 pm – Dynasty (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, June 9

8:00 pm – Kung Fu (New Episode)

9:00 pm – In the Dark (Season Premiere)

Monday, June 14

8:00 pm – All American (New Episode)

9:00 pm – The Republic of Sarah (Series Premiere)

Other series that were left out of the announced schedule were Supergirl, which will have its last season this year, Stargirl (which should open only in the North American summer) and Roswell, New Mexico.

Which series that returns and premieres on The CW are you most looking forward to watching?