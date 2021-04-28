Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6 Trailer Brings Animated Disney Style

Legends of Tomorrow: Recently, The CW released an unreleased trailer for the 6th season of Legends of Tomorrow. From May 2, the production will begin to be broadcast again on the broadcaster. However, the new images reveal some animated moments in the narrative, bringing references to the trace of Disney’s animations.

According to Entertainment Weekly, at least one of the episodes of the next season of the series will be directed by Caity Lotz, interpreter of the protagonist Sara, and this is where we will have these different stylistic interventions.

“There are some beautiful songs and Astra [played by Olivia Swann] is our version of a Disney princess,” explained Phil Klemmer, coshowrunner from Legends of Tomorrow, during an interview with the portal.

“The reason we did this is so that we can break with the narrative. So there is a point in the story where everything becomes so strange that I was really having a hard time seeing it in my head in a common way,” he said.

Check out the full trailer:

Legends of Tomorrow: learn more about the 6th season of the DC series

In addition to Caity Lotz and Olivia Swann, the cast of the new episodes also features Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez and Raffi Barsoumian.

Apparently, the 6th season of Legends of Tomorrow will start with a big event, showing the disappearance of Sara and all the consequences of an alleged abduction by aliens. The mobilization of the team to be able to locate it should be one of the major points addressed by the plot.

So be sure to check it out! The new episodes of the DC series arrive on May 2 on The CW.