Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6 gets an unpublished teaser; check out!

Legends of Tomorrow: The 6th season of Legends of Tomorrow won an unpublished teaser released last Friday (9). The CW production will return to the broadcaster’s grid on May 2 with great tensions going on between the main characters.

Apparently, the Waverider crew will face a very complex mission to rescue Captain Sara Lance (played by Caity Lotz), who was kidnapped by aliens at the end of season 5.

According to the video, the DC series is yet to introduce a new character to the team. This is Esperanza Cruz (played by Lisseth Chavez), also known as Spooner, an expert on alien races.

In this way, Team Legends’ hopes are all focused on Spooner, as she, apparently, is the only one who can defeat these new intergalactic enemies.

Check out the full teaser:

Legends of Tomorrow season 6 will have news in its cast

As previous reports have reported, the Waverider crew will have news next season. Actors Shayan Sobhian and Adam Tsekhman, who play Behrad Tarazi and Gary Green, respectively, were promoted to the regular cast of the series.

Meanwhile, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, an interpreter for eccentric Charlie, is unlikely to appear again. It is worth mentioning that the actress has participated in the series since her 1st season, initially playing the mysterious Amaya Jiwe.

According to the international press, Olivia Swann and her character Astra Logue will be highlighted in the new episodes and actor David Ramsey, recurring on Arrowverse, will appear in a new mysterious role. Nic Bishop and Raffi Barsoumian complete the cast.

Expectations are high for the return of Legends of Tomorrow. Season 5 ended its run in July 2020. The 6th season premiere of the DC series is scheduled for May 2 on The CW.