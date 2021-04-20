Legends of Tomorrow: Dominic Purcell leaves cast of DC series

Legends of Tomorrow: Dominic Purcell, who plays Mick Rory in the Legends of Tomorrow series, has announced that he is leaving the cast of the DC series.In his first post announcing his departure, the actor said: “The studio doesn’t care. The work ethic and talent of the actors must give them the confidence to question authority … Much love to all. It did not go unnoticed as I am very fortunate ”.

He ended the post with a call for other actors to speak to him by message to discuss the issue.

After a while, he went back to Instagram to clarify. “Why are people losing their minds because I’m leaving the show?” Said the actor. “Yes, my tone was straight to the point … I am like that, but I have no problems with @warnerbrostv”, he continued.

Purcell also thanked the cast and crew of the series. In addition, he commented on saying that the studio does not care. However, he reiterated his statement, and justified it by saying that he was being emotional and exaggerated. “We all work on a big machine. Sometimes, shit happens. It’s life, ”he added.

He then explained that he was leaving the regular cast of the series, but revealed that he could return periodically.

“I didn’t give up. My contract is over … I never gave up on a contract and I never would, ”he said. “So, for all the fans, you will see me again next year, in the 7th season, periodically.”

What has certainly happened is a strange turnaround, but fans still have the entire sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow before Purcell’s participation becomes more scarce.

The CW announced an early renewal earlier this year, and if Caity Lotz returns in season 7, she will be the only original regular on the series.

The 6th season of Legends of Tomorrow opens on May 2nd. Be sure to check it out!