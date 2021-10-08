Legends of Tomorrow: Captain Cold To Participate In The 100th Episode Of The Series

Legends of Tomorrow: In an interview with TV Line, executive producer Phil Klemmer revealed that Wentworth Miller will reprise his role as Captain Cold in Legends of Tomorrow, with a role expected to occur in the series’ 100th episode.

Miller first played Leonard Snart in The Flash, when he became a regular on Legends of Tomorrow, ending his cycle in the first season. He then emerged as the Leo-X lookalike in Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Earth-X” event, participating in a special arc in the third season of the spin-off series.

Now, the character returns under the gaze of artificial consciousness Gideon (Amy Louise Pemberton), who will have her memories as the backdrop for the 100th chapter.

“The whole episode really relies on Gideon’s memory. It occurred to us, as we were forced to do a 100-episode retrospective, that Gideon really is the only person who has seen it all. We also wanted to give a chance for the newest generation of Legends, the team’s Astras and Spooners, to meet up with some members of the original gang,” said Klemmer, also revealing that “some special guest stars” are likely to emerge alongside Miller.

The seventh season of Legends of Tomorrow will premiere on October 13th, with exclusive broadcast on The CW channel. The 100th episode is scheduled to air on October 27 in the United States.