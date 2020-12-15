Legends: announces new documentary series on Disney +

This Tuesday (15), through its official Twitter account, Marvel Entertainment announced a new production for Disney +. This is Legends, a documentary series that will make a retrospective of the journey of the various characters present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first two episodes will be available from January 8 and will bring Wanda Maximoff and Vision, protagonists of the WandaVision series, to the spotlight. With this, the public will see even more about their romance, examined in greater detail.

It is worth remembering that the production starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany opens on January 15 on the streaming platform.

Check out the announcement made by Twitter:

"Marvel Studios: Legends" is a new series that revisits some of the most iconic moments from the MCU, one character at a time. Kicking off with Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the first two episodes start streaming January 8, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SPsXrdh7R9 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 15, 2020

According to what has been released so far, Legends will rescue several important moments of the most iconic characters in the franchise, giving each superhero or villain a real chance to shine.

“As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, the Legends series celebrates and encodes what came before,” points out the official description released by the company. “Revisit epic heroes, villains and several other MCU moments, in preparation for stories that are being long awaited and that are yet to be released”, they added, inviting viewers.

The production also intends to set the stage for new studio audiovisual products. With that, it is evident that the public will be able to see some news present in stories that are still in production. “Legends weaves the many threads that make up this incomparable Marvel universe”, concludes the description of the series.

Legends debuts on January 8, 2021, at Disney +, adding many new features in the various serial productions that Marvel has been preparing for its fans.



