Legendary PlayStation 2 Games of a Generation

Some games and game consoles still manage to find a place in our hearts even after many years of release. Especially the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 2 games, which correspond to the childhood of many of us, are a good example of this situation. In this content, we take a closer look at some of the PlayStation 2 games that have become legendary.

The beginning of the millennium era was the year 2000, the year of the release of PlayStation 2, one of the most recognizable consoles in the game world. Whether this period coincides with the childhood of many of us is unknown; PlayStation 2 games still find their place in the back of our minds. When this is the case, we can catch ourselves returning to these games from time to time.

In this period, when the game world was on the rise, with the PlayStation 2, the quality of the games increased significantly compared to the examples on the first consoles. For this reason, there are some PlayStation 2 games that we still do not forget and look back on. Let’s take a closer look at the legendary PlayStation 2 games.

The best PlayStation 2 games that a generation cannot forget:

Grand Theft Auto Series

God of War Series

Resident Evil 4

Metal Gear Solid Series

Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec

Madden NFL Series

Devil May Cry Series

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Series

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Shadow of the colossus

Silent Hill 2

Need for Speed: Underground 2

Type: Racing car

Developer: Electronic Arts

Release date: November 9, 2004

Although the Need For Speed series has released many games up to Underground games, it owes its real reputation to Underground games. Making full use of the developments of the game world at that time with the first Underground game, Need for Speed enabled the beginning of an era in the car racing category.

One of the most important innovations that made the Underground series so successful was modified. Need for Speed, which further improved the modification with the second game, also added an open world to the game, bringing a new breath to car racing games and doubling its success.

Silent Hill 2

Genre: Horror, Survival

Developer: Konami, Team Silent

Release date: September 24, 2001

Silent Hill 2, which is one of the first names that comes to mind when it comes to horror games and is an inspiration for many of today’s horror games, still tops the lists of the best horror games of all periods. Silent Hill 2, which brings the quality of the first game to a higher level with the new generation console, “Is the game fearful?” a production that buries its expression in history.

In addition, Silent Hill 2, unlike its derivatives, is a game that has inspired movies in the period when many games were inspired by movies. Unfortunately, the series did not hold on after the second game and was shelved due to the failure of the sequels. Although Hideo Kojima in 2014, P.T. Although he tried to bring the series back to life with his play, the return of the series was a lie because Konami gave up the project.

Shadow of the colossus

Genre: Action, Adventure, Puzzle

Developer: SIE Japan Studio, Team Ico

Release date: October 18, 2005

Considered one of the greatest games of all time, Shadow of the Colossus holds a special place in the hearts of many players. Shadow of the Colossus, which was released exclusively for PlayStation 2 and has a very sad story, also inspired today’s open world games.

Looking at the sad story of Shadow of the Colossus, we play the character of Wander, who takes a journey to reclaim the life of his beloved girl named Mono, who killed him because he entered the forbidden lands. In order for Mono to come back to life, Wander is trying to outwit 16 giants, which are almost the size of an apartment, with his tiny sword and bow.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Genre: Action, Adventure

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Release date: October 28, 2003

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, the ancestor of the Assassin’s Creed series and its subsequent 3D parkour games, added a new theme to the game world in 2003. This game, in which we run and jump from the walls and climb the vast buildings, is very fluent in the story of the Persian Empire with its magical atmosphere.

Although the series has several sequels after the first game, many Prince of Persia projects that could be successful have been turned into Assassin’s Creed, the game world’s revolutionary game. That’s why the Prince of Persia series is described as the ancestor of the Assassin’s Creed series, not only in terms of the parkour game, but in every sense.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Series

Genre: Sports, Simulation

Developer: Neversoft

Release date: October 28, 2001, October 23, 2002

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, which was first published in 1999 and was the best-selling video game series of the period, also achieved great success with its third and fourth games on PlayStation 2. Named after the famous American skateboarder Tony Hawk, the gameplay of the series is based on gaining talent and reputation by learning skateboarding moves.

Devil May Cry Series

Genre: Action, Adventure, Hack & Slash

Developer: CAPCOM

Release date: October 16, 2001, January 25, 2003, January 24, 2006

Dante, a contracted supernatural researcher in a major American city, has been in the game world for almost 20 years. Dante, who has demonic powers inherited from his father and has an evil twin, is one of the unforgettable characters of the game world. The first three games of the Devil May Cry series, which has a special place among PlayStation 2 games, were released exclusively for PlayStation 2. Then these games also came to platforms such as Nintendo Switch.

Madden NFL Series

Genre: Sports, Simulation

Developer: EA Tiburon

Release date: August 19, 2001, August 12, 2002, August 12, 2003

Madden NFL series, which is one of the successful examples of sports games, brought us the most popular sports games of PlayStation 2 with its 2002, 2003 and 2004 versions. The Madden NFL series, which introduced a generation to American football, still continues to appear with new games today.

Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec

Genre: Racing, Simulation

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Release date: July 9, 2001

Gran Turismo series, one of the ancestors of simulation car racing games, took place in PlayStation 2 with its new generation games after 2 games released for PlayStation. Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec has easily become one of the most popular racing games on PlayStation 2. Standing out with its realistic driving experience, real tracks and racing events, Gran Turismo 3 is a game that looks pretty good compared to the 2001 when it debuted.

Metal Gear Solid Series

Genre: Action, Adventure, Stealth

Developer: Konami

Release date: 13 November 2001, 17 November 2004, 14 March 2006

Hideo Kojima’s best known game series Metal Gear Solid, which he owes his reputation, appears with 3 different games on the PlayStation 2 platform. The games of the series on PlayStation 2 are listed as Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence, which brings the online mode to the series.

Resident Evil 4

Genre: Horror, Survival

Developer: CAPCOM

Release date: January 11, 2005

Resident Evil 4, the 6th game in the Resident Evil series, is the first game to come to the next generation console after the first 5 games on the PlayStation console. Although the recent failures of the third game and the spin-off games prolonged the release of Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 4 managed to get rid of the series with success. In the game where we return to the character of Leon S. Kennedy, we go to a remote village in Spain to save the daughter of the American president.

God of War Series

Genre: Action, Adventure, Hack & Slash

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Release date: March 22, 2005, March 13, 2007

The game series God of War, which is one of the ancestors of the Hack & Slash genre with Devil May Cry and played a major role in the competition of consoles with PC for years, took the first two games by storm between PlayStation 2 games. Bringing a breath of fresh air to the game world in terms of its mythological story, characters and gameplay, the series has been stuck in our minds never to forget Kratos again. God of War, the indestructible castle of the PlayStation platform, added success to its success with the game that was released in 2018 and restarted the series.

Grand Theft Auto Series

Genre: Action, Crime, Adventure

Developer: Rockstar Games

Release date: October 22, 2001, October 27, 2002, October 26, 2004

When we come to the end of our list and naturally to the top, the GTA series, which locks us at the top of the consoles day and night and finishes its games over and over again, greets us. GTA III, the first 3D game of the series that went to 3 dimensions with the new generation PlayStation 2, followed by GTA: Vice City and finally GTA: San Andreas on PlayStation 2.

These games, where we experience three different important cities in the GTA universe, namely Liberty City, Vice City and Los Santos, still manage to find themselves among the best games in history. It would not be wrong to say these games are the reason why GTA V has become the world’s largest entertainment product investment today.

We are at the end of our list of PlayStation 2 games that have become legendary. Although there are many more unforgettable PlayStation 2 games on the market, it is unfortunately impossible to collect all these games under a single list. That’s why we tried to present you a list of the most popular games in our country. What is your favorite PlayStation 2 game? You can share with us from the comments section.



