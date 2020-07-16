Legendary Name Peter Brandt Announces Favorite Altcoin

Popular trader Peter Brandt stated that Stellar Lumens (XLM), ripple of Ripple’s token, XRP, can jump. According to Brandt, XLM has great potential and may be one of the altcoins that will experience the next big price increase.

Stellar Lumens (XLM) is the cryptocurrency of the Stellar Payment Network. Stellar Payment Network aims to unify financial institutions, banks, payment systems and individuals reliably and quickly.

According to CoinMarketCap data, XLM was trading at $ 0.091977 at the time of writing. The cryptocurrency has gained nearly 50 percent in the past two weeks. According to Brandt, XLM can experience an explosion in a short time.

Will $XLM Stellar Lumens be the next alt-coin to pump? pic.twitter.com/7YUjUdqhCj — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) July 15, 2020

As we have already reported, the legendary trader Brandt previously stated that Ethereum and many altcoins can outstrip Bitcoin.



