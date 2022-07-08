Legendary MLB scout has died at the age of 87

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the entire Major League Baseball world are mourning the death of legendary scout Mike Brito today. He was 87 years old.

Brito worked as a scout for 45 years, primarily discovering Hall of Fame pitcher Fernando Valenzuela in Mexico among the more than 30 Major League Baseball players he signed.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of legendary international scout Mike Brito, who worked for the Dodger organization for almost 45 years and passed away tonight at the age of 87. Our thoughts are with Brito’s family and friends,” the team said. the statement says.

Valenzuela released his own statement praising Brito for playing an important role in his success in MLB. He expressed his condolences to Brito’s wife, family and friends.

“My heart is very heavy today,” Valenzuela said in a press release. “Mike was a great man and contributed to my success as a baseball player on and off the field. No one loved the Dodgers organization more than Mike, and he will be sorely missed by all of us. I pray to his wife Rosario and all his family and friends.”

Mike Brito will go down in history as a Major League Baseball trailblazer for his approach to finding players in Mexico. Before Valenzuela opened in the 1970s, only a few dozen Mexican players had ever signed contracts with MLB.

But Brito found diamonds in rough form, conducting samples in small towns in Mexico. The end result was that talent flowed to Los Angeles for decades from their southern neighbors.

Our hearts go out to Mike Brito’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace.