Legendary football player says goodbye to Maradona

After Maradona’s death, thousands of people in his country Argentina say goodbye to the legendary football player.

People in Argentina bid farewell to legendary football player Diego Armando Maradona, who lost his life yesterday. The presidential building Casa Rosada, where Maradona’s body was brought for the funeral at night, opened its doors to visitors at 06:00 local time.

Gathering last night in May Square in front of the Presidential building, fans of Maradona started to enter Casa Rosada to say goodbye to the football player for the last time.

After Maradona’s death, thousands of people took to the streets yesterday and chanted slogans to commemorate the football player throughout the night.



