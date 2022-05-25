Legendary comedian Tommy Chong returns as Leo in spin-off of That ’70s Show

Tommy Chong, now 84, is best known for his recurring role as Leo, an aging hippie and owner of The Foto Hut, on the Fox sitcom That ’70s Show, which he starred in for five seasons. Likewise, he is known as one half of the comedy duo, Cheech & Chong, which he performed alongside comedian, Cheech Marin.

“I was never given any instructions, so I don’t know if I’m supposed to talk about it or not, he said. “I really don’t give a f*%#@ to tell you the truth. back like Leo. Chong provided these statements and more details about his brand new return for the spin-off That ’90s Show that is in full production.

Chong first appeared in the comedy set in the 70s, as Leo from season 2, and shortly after his character would disappear during seasons 5 and 6, this was due to legal problems that the actor had to comply with while he was in jail. in real life. However, he would return as a regular character just for the last two seasons of That ’70s Show being an emblematic role within the comedy.

The original creators of That ’70s Show, Bonnie and Terry Turner announced that they were thinking about a spin-off of their comedy and that’s when Netflix ordered 10 episodes of the ’90s-themed series, with Gregg Mettler serving as showrunner. Among the good news was that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp would be among the first cast members for this spin-off, to reprise their roles as Kitty and Red Forman.

Along with Chong, Smith and Rupp, they would already be five of the six main cast members from the original sitcom returning for this sequel which will also have cameo appearances. Returning cast members include Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, and Wilder Valderrama as Fez. Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde, will not return due to problems with the law and some rape accusations that he is still resolving.

That ’90s Show doesn’t have a release date yet, but in addition to familiar faces, it will also feature a new cast for a new generation of teens. Callie Haverda plays Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter, who is just going to spend the summer with her grandparents in Point Place, Wisconsin, with her grandparents, Kitty and Red. That ’70s Show aired in 1998 and ran for 8 seasons on Fox, telling the adventures and misadventures of a group of teenagers in the 70s.