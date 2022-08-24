Legendary College Softball Coach Announces Retirement

For the past 38 years, Carol Hutchins has worked as the head softball coach at Michigan, winning countless awards and setting records.

But the 2022 season will be the last of Hutchins’ career. Hutchins announced her retirement today after 38 years as head coach at Michigan.

In an official statement, Hutchins thanked the school for its many years of support and the many people who have been a part of her life in Michigan. She declared that she would forever remain the Michigan Wolverine.

“I want to start by saying that today I am full of pride, love, humility and gratitude,” Hutchins said. “I worked as the head softball coach at Michigan for 38 years, and I am incredibly grateful to the university for this opportunity in life. I will always bleed.”

[…]

“Goodbye for today. Good luck for tomorrow. And forever, Go Blue!”

Carol Hutchins played shortstop at Michigan State in the 1970s and became the head coach at Ferris State in 1982. After one year at Ferris State in 1983, she was hired as an assistant at Michigan State, where she worked for two seasons before becoming Michigan State’s head softball coach. the team in 1985.

Over the next 38 years, Hutchins led the Wolverines to 22 Big Ten regular season titles, 10 Big Ten tournament titles, and a national title in 2005.

Hutchins is the winning head coach in NCAA Division I softball history. For her achievements in softball, she has been inducted into several Halls of Fame.

Is Carol Hutchins the greatest coach in softball history?