Legendary coach Tom Osborne reacted to the dismissal of Scott Frost

On Sunday, Nebraska made an important decision to part ways with Scott Frost.

Frost was the head coach for the last five seasons before his Cornhuskers started the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. The same problems arose as last season, the biggest of which was the Cornhuskers’ inability to win close games.

The Cornhuskers have lost both games by a six-point margin this season.

Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne, who had Frost as a quarterback in 1997, regrets that it didn’t work out.

“I’m really sorry for Scott,” Osborne said (first recorded by On3 Sports). “He had a lot of stuff in Central Florida, and then maybe he didn’t have the best talent when he got here, and then the pandemic, he probably had more bad shots than good ones, but he’s a good coach and a good person.”

Frost finished his tenure with a 16-31 record and never brought the program to 0.500.

Mickey Joseph has to change that as he is now interim head coach until the end of the season.