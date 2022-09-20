Legendary basketball star Bill Walton shares disturbing news

Bill Walton is now unhappy with the mayor of San Diego.

Walton doesn’t like that there are a record number of homeless people in downtown San Diego. There were 1,609 homeless people in the city earlier this month, and that prompted Walton to send numerous emails to Mayor Todd Gloria.

In one of the letters, Walton told Gloria that he was attacked by a homeless man while riding a bicycle.

“Once again, when I was riding my bike peacefully early Sunday morning in Balboa Park, I was threatened, harassed and assaulted by homeless people in our park,” Walton wrote in an email.

Walton has lived in San Diego for more than four decades and usually does not speak ill of the city.

The fact that it exists now should tell everyone that there is a big problem.