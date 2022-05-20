Legendary Analyst: This Web3 Coin Is One of the Fastest Horses of 2022!

One of the most explosive Web3 coin projects of 2022 is preparing for a 47% rally, according to analyst Michaël van de Poppe, who is hugely popular in the crypto market.

Analyst expects big rally from this Web3 Coin project

Michaël van de Poppe, a crypto trader and analyst with a large following, says that if leading crypto Bitcoin (BTC) can maintain the $28,400 support range, Web3 coin project STEPN (GMT) could see a massive rally.

The crypto analyst, to his 602,000 Twitter followers, thinks that GMT could soon hit the $1.80 level, with a jump of around 47%. Michaël van de Poppe uses the following expressions:

IF BTC MAINTAINS THE $28,400 RANGE, IT MAY BE A GAME AT GMT.

Web3 coin project STEPN was trading at $1.33 at the time of writing, down 8% on a daily basis, according to data from CoinMarketCap. However, as we mentioned in the news of Kriptokoin.com, STEPN reached an all-time high of $ 4.11 on April 28, 23 days ago. The altcoin is currently 67% below its peak.

Analyst watches $29,400 in Bitcoin

Michaël Van de Poppe, whose views we have also included in the news of Somanews, remains in BTC and says that if Bitcoin turns the $ 29,400 level from resistance to support, nothing will prevent the leading crypto from reaching $ 32,800:

MY ZONE WAS MARKED A FEW DAYS AGO FOR $28,400. I’M STILL WATCHING THIS ON BITCOIN. ALSO $29,400 WAS REJECTED, SO WE’LL SEE HOW THE LOWER RANGE RESPONS. A $29,400 RETURN CAN BE A TRIGGER TO $32,800 NOW.

At press time, Bitcoin has lost 4.19% in the last 24 hours to $29,000.

“Chiliz (CHZ) can run 20-35%”

The analyst also thinks that altcoin markets are ready to explode. According to the analyst, who evaluated a chart of Chiliz (CHZ), there is no reason why the sports-focused social token should not yield 20-35% gains. The analyst makes the following statement:

A GOOD EXIT ON SOME ALTCOINS CAUSED SOME (SUPPORT/RESISTANCE) RETURNS THAT CAN BE TRADED. EXACTLY LIKE CHZ. THIS CAN RESULT IN 20-35% RUN.