Legendary Analyst Named 4 Altcoins to Buy in December!

Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe has revealed the best altcoin projects to buy in December 2021. However, before starting the article, it should be noted that making your investment in line with your own research is the healthiest option.

Michael van de Poppe drew attention to 4 altcoin projects

Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe has uploaded a video explaining the best altcoins to buy in December 2021. First on the list is Ethereum (ETH), a smart contract platform for building decentralized applications (dApps). It developed its own programming language for smart contract robustness. At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $4,345 with a 24-hour trading volume of $19.9 billion.

The second is Cardano (ADA), a proof-of-stake blockchain platform that enables visionaries and innovators to bring positive global change. At the time of writing, ADA is trading at $1.39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.7 billion.

Third, Aave, a decentralized lending platform that offers higher interest rates than centralized lending, with better security and anonymity. Aave is called one of the leading loan protocols today. It offers borrowers a higher collateral to the loan smart contract than the amount they borrowed. In addition, Aave offers a 10 percent annual return on certain stablecoin loans that do not require a customer recognition (KYC) procedure, a product truly unheard of in traditional finance.

Fourth, Chainlink (LINK). This cryptocurrency brings outside data to smart contracts. With this network, Ethereum smart contracts can now work on other asset prices, global events, and make calls to other APIs. Chainlink makes smart contracts really smart. It also includes real-world data.