Legendary Analyst: Bitcoin Could Drop To These Levels!

Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe says that Bitcoin (BTC) is in a crucial support zone despite the recent drop below $40,000. As Kriptokoin.com, we convey the details…

Michael van de Poppe quotes Bitcoin analysis

Van de Poppe explained to his 163,000 subscribers the events that led to yesterday’s market plunge, pointing to the decline in US stocks. Stating that with this collapse, the BTC price could not retract 43,500 and fell below $ 42,400, the analyst pointed out that the decline accelerated with the loss of this critical level. Despite the drop, Van de Poppe suggests that BTC could find even stronger support below $40,000. He envisions a scenario where Bitcoin can recover quickly. The analyst uses the following statements:

But actually, we’re back in that range where we can find some support… The green zone [about $38,000] is this very important level that I’ve been claiming for a while. If we go back to $40,700, I think we’re going to bounce back pretty quickly.

Van de Poppe also points out that a breakout of $38,000 is not inevitable. He notes that in case of falling below the green zone in question, the market will witness a negative price movement and $30,000 will be tested in BTC. As a result, Poppe uses the following expressions:

The short-term result is that we’re making a weaker downward move…which means potentially buyers are returning to the markets and sellers are losing their real momentum. But it is too early to draw conclusions in this direction. Our conclusion is that we lost $40,700 and we need to break it again. If we do, all the move [current bearish] here will be fake and we will test $46,000… If I was looking for a position, I would buy it. I think long position should be taken, $ 40,700 is very important and we are creating a bullish distinction.