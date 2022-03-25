Legendary Analyst ApeCoin Awaits These Levels In Solana And ETH!

Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe has posted on Twitter to his 577,100 followers his predictions for leading atcoin Ethereum (ETH), monkey-themed altcoin ApeCoin (APE), Ethereum rival Solana (SOL), and ETH fork Ethereum Classic (ETC) as the crypto market shows signs of recovery. sharing.

“Next stage for the leading altcoin is $3,125”

The crypto analyst says that after surpassing $3,000, the leading altcoin will face the next level of resistance at $3,125:

Ethereum is moving upwards after holding the critical level. It seems to me that we will test $3,125 in the next phase.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap, was trading at $3,092.61 at the time of writing, down 0.67% on a daily basis.

Analyst optimistic for monkey-themed token ApeCoin

The altcoin project ApeCoin (APE), created by the founders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), is currently trading at $12.72, down 8.45% in the last 24 hours. Michaël Van de Poppe states that this is an important test zone for the altcoin, noting the following levels:

My current view of APE. It looks good as we hold the zone around $10.40 for support and flip the $11.40 zone for support. As long as this holds up, I expect a rise towards $13 for potential shorts.

Solana and Ethereum Classic predictions

Ethereum rival altcoin project Solana is down more than 60% from its all-time high. However, the popular analyst predicts that the crypto asset could rise as high as $130, where it will test the previous support level. At the time of writing, high-performance Blockchain was trading at $98.05, down 3.43% on a daily basis. The analyst makes the following prediction for SOL:

For some resistance tests, the SOL could be looking at $112 or $130.

As for Ethereum Classic (ETC), the analyst considers the Ethereum fork overvalued. The altcoin is now trading at $45.82 and says:

Is it time to short ETC?