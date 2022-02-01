Legendary Analyst Announces AVAX and Next for These 4 Altcoins!

Popular Twitter analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared the next technical levels for Avalanche (AVAX), Harmony (ONE), COTI (COTI), and Hathor (HTR) in his recent altcoin analysis. In this article, let’s take a look at Poppe’s technical analysis, keeping in mind that the predictions lack precision.

AVAX, ONE, COTI and HTR analysis

In his most recent tweets, Michaël van de Poppe shared his 2022 outlook for Ethereum (ETH) rival Avalanche (AVAX) and four additional altcoins. The analyst says he is closely watching the key resistance area, which could trigger a rally for Avalanche if surpassed:

AVAX must clear the $80 resistance. If it does, a new run looks likely. Until then -> time to accumulate.

Next up is Harmony (ONE), which focuses on strengthening a decentralized economy. Analyzing Bitcoin (ONE/BTC) against Harmony, Van de Poppe predicts that the pair is ready to bounce once it hits 0.00000469 BTC or $0.18 support:

ONE must be having some kind of bounce from this area. My personal area of ​​interest is around the 0.000035 BTC or $0.13 region.

Another altcoin on the analyst’s list is COTI (COTI). Van de Poppe awaits the HL setup against Bitcoin (COTI/BTC) before COTI initiates a 35% rally to its target at 0.00001 BTC ($0.38):

COTI is now taking to the resistance. Turning this into support = login opportunity. Otherwise, a test near $0.28 could follow for a potential long entry.

Van de Poppe is also keeping a close eye on Hathor’s native cryptocurrency, HTR. According to Van de Poppe, HTR is poised to hit a key support area at 0.0000148 BTC or $0.57 against Bitcoin (HTR/BTC).

The last altcoin on Poppe’s radar, which we share analysis with as Kriptokoin.com, is the P2P payment network Litecoin (LTC). Van de Poppe says that while Litecoin is still in a downtrend against Bitcoin (LTC/BTC), it follows a potential scenario where the pair could recover by 17%:

I expect a return between $117.01-118.93 for a potential long trigger.