Legendary Analyst announces 5 altcoins that can be collected in the fall!

Popular cryptanalyst Mikael van de Poppe says that Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK) and three other altcoin projects offer some of the highest risk-reward ratios as the correction continues.

According to the analyst, Cardano, Chainlink and three additional altcoins may appear this month.

At the new strategy session, Mikael van de Poppe, whose analysis we shared as Somagnews, said that the Cardano demand area is in the range of $ 0.70 and may rise above $1.00:

Van de Poppe, who oversees Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network, says that LINK can now provide potentially positive returns to long-term investors:

Van de Poppe also keeps a close eye on Curve Finance CRV.

According to the analyst, the CRV support level should be $1.93 to create sufficient bullish momentum for a strong breakout. As long as the CRV remains above this level, the analyst points to the following scenario:

Next comes SKALE (SKL). Van de Poppe says that SKL could potentially trigger a 5-fold rally if the bulls manage to regain a key price zone:

The latest altcoin in the field of view of analysts: VeChain (VET). Van de Poppe says he sees VET forming a bottom below $0.039: