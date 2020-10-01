Legend: Sale Date of Atari Token Has Been Determined

Atari announced that they are cooperating in pre-sales on the very wealthy trading platform Bitcoin.com. The public sale will be held in November and details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Atari token will be listed on Bitcoin.com shortly.

Atari, one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, announced today that it has made an agreement with the Bitcoin.com exchange for a public sale and listing the Atari Token (ATRI) on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. Atari wants to create an Atari wallet by creating a token to power the video game industry. The entertainment company generally wants to create a blockchain, gaining access to as many platforms and users as possible, thereby conquering the cryptocurrency space.

The public sale will take place in early November 2020 and details will be announced by Bitcoin.com Exchange in the next few weeks. During all these sales, Atari Token can only be purchased using a few major cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash.

This public sale and listing marks a crucial milestone for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain ecosystem.

Atari Group has recently signed several additional partnership agreements to progressively improve the adoption and use cases of Atari Token throughout the interactive entertainment ecosystem and blockchain initiatives. The first use cases occurred in areas where the group is already active: casinos, video games and blockchain games using cryptocurrencies. A list of such partnerships is available at www.atarichain.com. With Ultra.io, a blockchain-based game distribution platform, Atari Token will be used in the Ultra.io ecosystem.

During the 1st pre-sale round of Atari Token, 514K dollars; each traded at a token price of $ 0.08. This corresponded to 74.19 BTC at the then current price of Bitcoin. This amount was mainly contributed by the partners to finance the development of the project. The main purpose of this first round is; verifying the user interface and auditing the backend system. Atari Chain closed the second round of private sales of $ 1 million at the same price of $ 0.08, obtained from third parties and business partner ICICB. The 3rd round is now pre-sale and will be closed before the bulk sale.

Documents related to the project (White Paper, Strategy paper, Tokenomics) are available at this address with the Atari cryptocurrency wallet, which can be downloaded for free and allows users to deposit and manage cryptocurrencies.

The launch of Atari Exchange will take place at the listing stage along with other project stages.



