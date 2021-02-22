Legend of Zelda: trailer The Lost Oracle ressurge

Zelda fans are still waiting for news regarding the continuation of Breath of the Wild have not yet had this opportunity, but have won the announcement of Skyward Sword HD – and, interestingly, the resurgence of the trailer made by a fan entitled The Lost Oracle.

Created by animator Joel Furtado in 2012, the video in question gives an idea of what could be a direct sequel to The Wind Waker set ten years after the game that served as the basis for the narrative imagined by him.

Check out the following recording (courtesy of the YouTube channel on the IGN website):

So, what did you think of the video? Would you like to see something like that coming to consoles someday? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.