Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Seems to Double the Bypass Mechanics

The latest Direct from Nintendo may not have been perfect, but thanks to some giant announcements, it will be remembered fondly for many years — and the mechanics of the passage in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the reasons for this. Along with some new trailers for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Bayonetta 3, as well as the announcement of Pikmin 4, Fire Emblem Engage and Octopath Traveler 2, Nintendo completed its presentation with a bang, giving fans another brief information about the next Zelda game.

Along with the announcement of the title, the long-awaited successor to Breath of the Wild has finally received an official release date — May 12, 2023. maybe a minute and a half, that’s enough to send the Zelda fandom into an enthusiastic spiral. Unlike the first trailer, which demonstrates various gameplay sequences, this trailer for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom focused on one key element: the gameplay mechanics of the passage, which seems to be an integral aspect of this pseudo-sequel.

New mechanics of passing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2017, there was a revolutionary bypass system. While most open-world games restrict the player to roads and trails already mapped out, Breath of the Wild was the first game that really allowed players to go anywhere. Players could climb anything from towers to castles and steep mountain slopes. As long as they had enough stamina to make the climb, or enough creativity to get up there, they were allowed to do it. Breath of the Wild has set a standard for passing the open world, a standard that even now some games cannot meet.

Fast forward five years, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has just received another game trailer. Acting as a kind of continuation of Breath of the Wild, probably following the same continuity and using the same engine, Tears of the Kingdom already has a phenomenal foundation for its passing mechanics. However, this does not mean that Nintendo does not continue to innovate. Only this trailer demonstrates the unique mechanics of the passage.

After showing several rock paintings, the camera switches to Link, who is cinematically dropped from a floating rock high above the clouds. Link soon enters free fall, and the ground beneath him comes into view. This is the first new movement mechanic in this trailer, which apparently confirms that the player will be able to dive from the sky and reach the ground in one smooth transition.

The trailer then shows Link using a levitating stone to climb back up into the sky. Since the stone glows yellow, it can be concluded that the player will probably be able to use one of his new Slate Neck abilities to fix the platform on an upward trajectory. Then the classic climbing on Breath of the Wild is shown, where Link climbs on one of the new floating structures of Tears of the Kingdom. This trailer for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ends with Link falling freely in the air again, but this time he lands on the back of a flying stone bird, hinting at another form of movement in the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is released on May 12, 2023 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.