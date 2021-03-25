Legend of the Lost Treasure featuring the Disney + series

Disney has confirmed that its streaming service, Disney +, will have a new series inspired by the film starring Nicolas Cage, National Treasure.

The new production will be written by Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, screenwriters for the original 2004 film and the sequel The Legend of the Lost Treasure: Book of Secrets, 2007. Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the films, is also responsible for the program, which will be directed by Indian Mira Nair (Queen of Katwe).

The series will explore relevant and up-to-date themes, such as the identity, community and patriotism of the United States, and will feature the character Jess Morales, a 20-year-old girl of Latin origin, who will set out on a journey alongside her peers. friends to find out more about your family and to recover a lost treasure.

In addition to developing the scripts, Marianne and Cormac Wibberley will also serve as executive producers on the new project, representing Jerry Bruckheimer Television. ABC Signature is the studio responsible for the production.

The first season of the new series will have 10 episodes and has no preview on the streaming platform.

About The Legend of the Lost Treasure

The film, released in 2004, featured Nicolas Cage in the role of Benjamin Franklin Gates, a treasure hunter who devoted his life to looking for a treasure that many thought did not exist.

On the journey to find the treasure, Ben ends up discovering the existence of a coded map hidden in the United States Declaration of Independence. However, this document is kept in one of the most watched places in the country. Ben decides to steal the statement, but to do that, he will need to trick the FBI.