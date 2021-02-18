Legend of Mana arrives in June on Nintendo Switch!

Today (17), during the Nintendo Direct special broadcast, we had great news for longing RPG fans! The classic Legend of Mana arrives on Nintendo Switch on June 24! Check out the trailer below:

The game will have the backgrounds of the scenarios redone, songs remastered and even the option to disable the encounters with the enemies. In addition, the game will also be released on the same date for PS4 and PC (via Steam)!

Legend of Mana also coming to PS4 and Steam https://t.co/4cFFhkJSoE pic.twitter.com/hfBqPWvY05 — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 17, 2021

