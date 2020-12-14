Legal Framework for Startups can discussed in the Room

The Chamber of Deputies can discuss this Monday (14) the so-called Complementary Bill (PLP) number 146/19, better known as the Legal Framework for Startups. According to Exame, the agenda had the emergency regime approved last week after requests by federal deputy Vinicius Poit (NOVO-SP) and will now be prioritized.

The project has already been reviewed and approved by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (without a party), but now it must pass again through the Legislature. Basically, it establishes bases to foster innovation in the country, creates tax exemptions in some sectors and defines a set of rules for the operation of companies that define themselves as startups, taking into account characteristics that involve the size of the company and the business model.

Originally, the proposal was presented in May 2019 by deputy JHC (PSB / AL). The agenda was due to be discussed last Thursday (10), but ended up being discarded because of the closing of the virtual session of the Chamber. If it passes through all legal procedures, the framework comes into force 90 days after the date of approval.



