Legacy Of Jupiter: Series Canceled By Netflix

Legacy Of Jupiter: After a long wait, the Legacy of Jupiter series debuted on Netflix, but, contrary to what was expected, it did not achieve the desired success. Now, according to a Deadline report, the streaming service has decided to release cast actors from the contractual obligations of production. The information was confirmed in an official statement from the creator of the comic book that gave rise to the series, Mark Millar.

The news, however, does not mean the definitive end of the series’ history. That’s because Netflix has confirmed the production of a series about the Supercrooks, the villains that populate the same universe.

“I’m very proud of what the team has achieved with ‘The Legacy of Jupiter‘ and the amazing work they all did in this original season. supervillains are doing it. I’ve always loved crime stories from Scorcese to Tarantino, and supervillains are always the funnest part of any superhero story,” Millar said.

Some big news from us on what's coming up next in live-action from Millarworld, peeps! pic.twitter.com/usEuwVNHei — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) June 2, 2021

He makes it clear that the actors from season one will not return for the new production. “We made the difficult decision to leave our incredible cast out of the series commitment while we continued to carefully develop every other realm in the saga.‎‎ We want to thank everyone for their continued support.”

The first season of Supercrooks will have 13 episodes, lasting 30 minutes each.